BSNL Wings vs Airtel, Reliance Jio VoWifi: What’s the difference?

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio recently launched their Voice-over-WiFi service (VoWiFi), which takes advantage of stable Wi-Fi connections instead of a cellular network to make calls. The service is essentially aimed at offering seamless voice calls in areas where the mobile coverage is patchy but good internet is available, like indoors.

Even before the two players launched their VoWiFi service, state-run BSNL was the first telecom operator to launch such as service in India, which it called Wings. Airtel’s VoWiFi service is called ‘Airtel Wi-Fi calling‘. However, there are several differences when it comes to VoWiFi service offered by BSNL and that by the private players. We take a look in detail:

BSNL Wings vs Airtel, Reliance Jio VoWifi: How it works

Perhaps the biggest difference is that BSNL Wings subscribers will need to download the Wings app on their smart devices like smartphone, laptop or notebook. From within the app, users can make calls to people from the contact list on their phones.

In the case of Airtel and Reliance Jio, no separate app is required. However, users will need to check whether their device is compatible with VoWiFi calling service of Airtel, Reliance Jio. If compatible, users can simply turn on the Wi-Fi Calling option from the Settings menu on their smartphone to get started. It is recommended to keep VoLTE switched on for an enhanced experience.

BSNL Wings vs Airtel, Reliance Jio VoWifi: How to activate, fee

To activate BSNL Wings connection, users will need to register their mobile number and get done Aadhaar OTP based eKYC. A one-time registration fee of Rs 1,099 will also be charged after which users can make free calls to any network for one year in India. An additional fee of Rs 2,000 is required for those who wish to make ISD calls or calls from outside India,

As for Airtel Wi-Fi Calling, there is no registration required, though keep in mind that only the service will only be supported on eligible devices. Check the full list of smartphones that support Airtel Wi-Fi calling. When it comes to fee, neither Airtel nor Reliance Jio will charge for calls made over their VoWiFi service.

BSNL Wings vs Airtel, Reliance Jio VoWifi: Are all operators supported?

In the case of BSNL Wings as well as Airtel, Reliance Jio, an Internet or Wi-Fi is required so the services are able to work even in places where there might not necessarily be good mobile coverage. People can make calls using 3G/4G data network of any operator, broadband connection or Wi-Fi with BSNL Wings, Airtel Wi-Fi callings as well as Reliance Jio VoWiFi.

