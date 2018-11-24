BSNL Wings internet telephony service: Free unlimited calls in India, here’s how to register

BSNL Wings, India’s first internet telephony service that allows users to dial any phone number in India through a mobile app, went live in July this year. The service allows its customers to make free unlimited voice calls within India to any mobile number in the country. Users can make calls to mobile numbers in India from abroad as well by paying an additional fee of Rs 2,000.

Within two weeks of its launch, the service received over 4,000 bookings, as per a report by news agency PTI. Video calling is also included, though that remains limited to users who have the Wings app. The service does not seem to be available in all BSNL circles across India. So what is BSNL Wings? We take a detailed look what is BSNL Wings, how does it work, registration fee and more questions answered.

What is BSNL Wings and how does it work?

BSNL Wings is an Internet Telephony (VOIP) service that allows users to make and receive calls from anywhere across the country as well as abroad. Users can call directly to a mobile number from their contacts list using the Wings app. The receiver does not need to have the app on his phone for voice calls, though it is needed for video calls.

BSNL Wings essentially requires Internet or Wi-Fi and not necessarily a good mobile coverage. So people can make calls via Wings using 3G/4G data network of any operator, broadband connection or Wi-Fi.

BSNL Wings: How to register, use?

To get a BSNL Wings connection, users will have to register their mobile number. Aadhaar OTP based eKYC is needed for connection across circles. A one-time registration fee of Rs 1,099 will be charged.

BSNL Wings customers can start using the service by installing Wings app on their smart devices like smartphone, laptop or notebook. Users can make calls to contacts directly from the contact list on their phones.

BSNL Wings: Registration fee, call charges

BSNL Wings users will need to pay one time registration fee of Rs 1,099 which includes free calls to any network for one year in India. The company will not charge any activation or installation charges, neither will users have to pay monthly charges. To make ISD calls or calls from outside India, there is an additional fee of Rs 2,000.