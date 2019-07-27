BSNL unveils Rs 1,001, Rs 1,399 long-term prepaid plans with unlimited calls, data benefits

BSNL has launched two new long-term prepaid plans of Rs 1001 and Rs 1399 with 270 days validity. The plans are listed on the company’s website as part of promotional offers, valid till October 22. The two prepaid packs bundle similar benefits except for the data offering.

Advertising

The Rs 1,399 prepaid plan by BSNL bundles unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network except in Mumbai and New Delhi. It also offers 1.5GB per day for 270 days or a total of 405GB data for the entire validity period. Users can also avail 50 SMS daily.

BSNL’s Rs 1,001 prepaid voucher offers less data and people who need more calling benefits can consider this. It comes with unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network except in Mumbai and New Delhi circles. A total of 9GB data is bundled as well for the entire validity period of 270 days. The plans also included 750 SMS in all for the entire validity period.

According to a Telecom Talk report, the two new BSNL prepaid plans have been introduced on the occasion of Bonalu festival only in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. The promotional offer has a validity of 90 days, from July 25 to October 22 this year. It is unclear if the plans will be rolled out for other circles as well.

Advertising

Also read: Fire breaks out at BSNL office in West Bengal’s Salt Lake, no casualties

BSNL recently introduced its Star-498 plan in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle, which will be valid from July 12 to October 9 this year. The highlight of the plan is it offers Star membership for discounts on future recharges. This is also a long-term plan, valid for 365 days and includes unlimited local, STD, roaming calls to any network except in Mumbai and New Delhi along with a total of 30GB data and 1,000 SMS for 30 days.