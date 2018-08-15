BSNL unveils new postpaid data add-on recharge plans starting at Rs 50

BSNL has rolled out new limited and unlimited add-on packs that offer its postpaid customers high-speed data over and above their base plan. BSNL has rolled out new limited and unlimited add-on packs that offer its postpaid customers high-speed data over and above their base plan.

BSNL has rolled out new limited and unlimited add-on packs that offer its postpaid customers high-speed data over and above their base plan. The limited add-on plans start at Rs 50, while the unlimited plans are priced starting at Rs 240. This was first reported by Telecom Talk. Do note that the data speeds will be reduced post FUP (Fair Usage Policy) for add-on plans, while users will be charged post FUP in the limited add-on data packs.

BSNL’s Rs 240 unlimited add-on pack offers its users 3.5GB high-speed data. The Rs 340 pack offers a total of 5.5GB data. Post exhaustion of FUP, the speeds for both the plans will be reduced to 80 Kbps. Up next are BSNL’s slightly higher-priced add-on packs.

BSNL’s Rs 666 BSNL add-on pack comes with FUP limit of 11GB, while its Rs 901 pack offers a total of 20GB data. Finally, the Rs 1711 unlimited add-on pack will give users 30GB additional data. The speeds will reduce to 128 Kbps post exhaustion of FUP.

BSNL’s limited monthly add-on data plan of Rs 50 will offer 550MB data. The company’s Rs 75 plan will give users 1500MB data. BSNL customers will be charged at 1p/10KB post exhaustion of FUP of both the plans. BSNL’s Rs 170 and Rs 225 data packs offer 2.2GB and 4.2GB data per month respectively.

BSNL’s limited add-on pack of Rs 290 will give its users 9GB data, while the company’s Rs 501 pack will offer 12GB data. The Rs 549 add-on pack by BSNL gives users 16GB data. The plans have a validity of one months and users will be charged at 1p/10KB post exhaustion of FUP.

