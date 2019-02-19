BSNL Rs 98 prepaid plan revised to offer 2GB daily data, Eros Now subscription

BSNL has revised its Rs 98 prepaid plan to offer more data and Eros Now subscription. The plan now offers a total of 2GB data per day for the validity period compared to 1.5GB daily data previously. In addition, BSNL prepaid subscribers can avail Eros Now subscription for the validity period.

According to a Telecom Talk report, though the data benefit has been increased for Rs 98 plan, validity is now shorter. Previously, the plan offered 1.5GB daily data for 26 days, which has been revised to give its users 2GB data per day for 24 days along with free access to Eros Now.

Post exhaustion of daily data limit of 2GB, the data speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. To access Eros Now content, users will need to download the Eros Now app on their devices and log in with BSNL number.

To recall, BSNL announced its partnership with the OTT player earlier this year to offers its users access to Eros Now’s content including original web shows, over 11,000 movies, videos, and more. The free access to Eros Now content is available for select prepaid plans.

These include Rs 78, Rs 333, and Rs 444 prepaid recharge offers. The Rs 78 BSNL plan offers a total of 20GB data at 2GB per day, Eros Now subscription for 10 days. In addition, it comes with unlimited voice calling benefits within India, including in Mumbai and Delhi circles. Unlimited video calling benefits are also a part of BSNL’s Rs 78 plan.

BSNL’s Rs 333 prepaid plan bundles unlimited voice calling benefits as well as 3GB data per days and Eros Now membership for 45 days. The company’s Rs 444 plan offers similar benefits, but the data offering is higher at 4GB per day for a longer 60 days validity period.