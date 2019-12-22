BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan revised, now offers 3GB daily data: Check full details

BSNL Rs 666 plan has been revised yet again. BSNL Rs 666 plan has been revised yet again.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) revises its Rs 666 prepaid plan yet again. The newly revised BSNL Rs 666 plan now offers more data while other benefits remain the same as before. Under the plan, the prepaid BSNL users get 3GB daily data every day with voice calling facility (there’s daily cap) and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan remains the same as before. The new plan will be available starting Monday, December 23, in the country.

Earlier this year, the telecom operator reduced the validity of the Rs 666 plan from 129 days to 122 days. Couple of months later, BSNL yet again changed the validity of the Rs 666 plan. This time it increased it to 134 days, probably to compete with rivals like Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and others. Recently BSNL revamped the Rs 666 plan and extended the free voice calling facility even to the MTNL users. Now, in the new announcement BSNL revises the benefits offered by the Rs 666 prepaid plan yet again, and this time to offer more daily data.

After revising the validity and voice calling facilities in the past, BSNL now changes data offerings of the Rs 666 prepaid plan. The newly revised Rs 666 BSNL prepaid plan now offers a total of 3GB data every day instead of 2GB data. In addition to more data, the plan also offers free voice calls (with daily cap at 250 minutes) and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 134 days. TelecomTalk was the first one to report about the revision of the plan.

Also Read: BSNL Rs 109 plan for prepaid users: Here’s what it offers

To recollect, the BSNL Rs 666 plan, better known as BSNL Sixer plan, previously offered 1.5 data every day. The prepaid plan was later revised, after which the users started getting 2GB data everyday. Now the daily data limit has increased to 3GB.

Revised RS 666 BSNL plan comes with a catch

Yes, the revised BSNL Rs 666 plan comes with a catch. According to TelecomTalk website, the revised BSNL Rs 666 prepaid plan will be effective starting December 23, 2019, and will be available until December 31, 2019. This means the revised benefits offered by the Rs 666 plan is available only for a limited period and users will not be able to avail if after December 31. The recharge pack will offer 2GB data after the offer period ends.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd