BSNL introduces Rs 491 broadband plan with 20Mbps speed, 20GB per day to take on Jio, Airtel

BSNL has announced a Rs 491 broadband plan, that offers 20GB of data per day over 30 days. The new plan is said to be available across customer service centres, franchisees, and retailers. In a tweet, BSNL board member NK Mehta was quoted saying that the Rs 491 plan would benefit individuals as well as small and medium entrepreneurs.

As per the Rs 491 plan, BSNL broadband subscribers would receive 600GB of data, at speeds of up to 20Mbps. In addition, these users can also make unlimited voice calls across networks. This move comes soon after the revamp of various non-FTTH broadband plans, that begin from Rs 99. While each of these plans enables browsing at speeds of up to 20Mbps, the Rs 99 plan also offers 45GB of data. Recent reports have also indicated that the state-run telco will offer two-month free broadband, with up to 20Mbps speed, for those purchasing new laptops and PCs.

Press Release: #BSNL is pleased to announce Landline Broadband with 20 GB data offer per day. At Rs.491 per month this plan is the ‘’MOST ECONOMIC BROADBAND” plan in India today. pic.twitter.com/s6pKjqj10S — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) July 4, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Among its new FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) offerings, BSNL had also introduced the Fibro Combo plans, priced at Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 respectively. While users purchasing the Rs 777 plan would receive 500GB of internet at speeds of up to 50Mbps, those with the Rs 1,277 plan would get 750GB at speeds of up to 100Mbps.

The push in broadband plans from BSNL, alongside its revamp of various prepaid plans, indicate the intense competition with other telcos, like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone. While Airtel and Vodafone have been expanding their VoLTE networks across the country, they have also improved upon various data plans. In the broadband sector, BSNL faces tough competition from Airtel, while Jio is in plans to complete its fiber network, as it plans to launch a broadband service later this year.

