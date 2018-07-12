BSNL revamps Rs 444 plan to offer 6GB daily data, unlimited calls for 60 days

BSNL has revamped its Rs 444 plan to give customers 6GB of daily data and unlimited calls. BSNL has revamped its Rs 444 plan to give customers 6GB of daily data and unlimited calls.

BSNL has refreshed its Rs 444 prepaid plan to offer 6GB of daily 3G data and unlimited on-net voice calling facilities for 60 days. The upgraded plan will not be bundled with unlimited off-net voice calling and any SMS benefits according to a report by TelecomTalk. In comparison, earlier the company offered 4GB of daily 3G data for 60 days. BSNL is currently testing out its 4G services in Kerala and will be soon bringing them to other states also.

The only plan that comes near this newly refreshed Rs 444 plan from BSNL is Reliance Jio’s Rs 799 prepaid plan. The Rs 799 pack from Reliance Jio offers its users 5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calls over VoLTE, 100 SMSes per day and subscription to its suite of apps for 30 days.

When compared to BSNL’s Rs 444 plan is more expensive, offers less data, and has less validity, but does offer data on 4G speeds, VoLTE calling, SMS benefits, and a subscription to its suite of apps.

According to the report, that the state-owned telecom operator has also upgraded its other 3G data packs to now offer additional 2GB of daily data. These include its Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, and Rs 448 prepaid plans. It has also refreshed its Rs 333 plan which will now offer users 5GB of daily 3G data and unlimited on-net calling for a period of 90 days.

The Rs 186, Rs 429, and the Rs 999 plans now offer 3GB of daily data along with unlimited on-net calling for 28 days, 81 days, and 180 days respectively. Whereas the Rs 666 plan will offer users 3.5GB of daily data with a validity of 120 days.

