BSNL Rs 35, Rs 53, Rs 395 prepaid plans revised: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised three of its plan to offer more data. The updated Rs 35 prepaid recharge plan offers 5GB of data, the Rs 53 plan offers 8GB of data, and the Rs 395 plan offers 2GB data per day. Telecom Talk spotted these revised plans first.

Advertising

Earlier the Rs 35 plans used to offer only 200MB of data for a validity of five days. Now, the data limit has been extended to 5GB while the validity remains the same.

In the case of the Rs 53 plan, BSNL increased the data but decreased the validity. It used to offer 250MB of data for a validity of 21 days, now the pack offers 8GB of data for a validity of 14 days.

The Rs 395 prepaid recharge plan of BSNL has a validity of 71 days and it used to offer 2GB data per day along with free calling that was restricted to 3,000 minutes on net voice calls and 1,800 minutes off-net voice calls. The revised plan has the same data benefits and validity but it now offers truly unlimited voice calling and national roaming (except to Mumbai and Delhi circles) without FUP (fair usage policy) cap.

Advertising

With revised Rs 395 prepaid recharge plan, BSNL now aims to target players like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone. Jio offers unlimited calling together with 1.5GB 4G data per day for Rs 399. The plan has a validity of 84 days and comes with free subscription of Jio apps.

Also read | Vodafone’s new Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan offers 12GB data, unlimited calling for a year

Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB 4G data per day along with unlimited nationwide calling and 100 SMS per day for 84 days. Airtel also offers similar benefits on its Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan with unlimited calling, 1GB 4G data per day and 100 SMS per day for 84 days.