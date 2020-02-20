BSNL Rs 318 data-only plan for prepaid users: Here’s what it offers

BSNL offers several data-only prepaid plans. We talk about Rs 318 plan today. BSNL offers several data-only prepaid plans. We talk about Rs 318 plan today.

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are some of the key players of the Indian telecom industry and then there’s BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). The state-owned telecom operator isn’t as competitive as other private telcos but when it comes to long term data-only prepaid packs it offers some good recharge plans for its consumers. One of the best data only plan from BSNL in India right now is worth Rs 318. This is the plan we are going to talk about in detail today.

Unlike Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, BSNL rarely have any competitive recharge plans as such. The company is its own competition. The prepaid plans that BSNL offer are pretty expensive when compared to Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea.

Unlike Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-idea BSNL focuses a lot of data only plans. Other private telcos also have data-only plans but all of them are priced under Rs 100 and aren’t available to all users. Meanwhile, BSNL’s data-only recharge packs are available to everyone and across price segments.

The Rs 318 plan from BSNL offers 2GB daily data for a period of 84 days. In comparison, one of Jio’s 2GB daily data plan costs Rs 251 but it comes with a validity of 51 days. The Jio plan also offers unlimited calling benefits to Jio numbers and 1000 IUC limit to other networks. The plan also offers unlimited access to all Jio apps including JioCinema, MyJio app and more.

Notably, the BSNL plan doesn’t offer any talktime. The BSNL plan is available only in few circles including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Karnataka, while the Jio Rs 251 plan is available all across the country.

BSNL offers more data-only plans in India at lower price points. The Rs 198 plan offers 2GB data every day for a period of 54 days. Then there’s another plan worth Rs 98 that offers 2GB data but for a validity period of 24 days.

