BSNL Rs 299, Rs 491 broadband plans with up to 120GB data, unlimited calling launched

BSNL’s 50GB_CUL plan will cost Rs 299 per month, while the 120GB_CUL plan is priced at Rs 491 per month. BSNL’s 50GB_CUL plan will cost Rs 299 per month, while the 120GB_CUL plan is priced at Rs 491 per month.

BSNL has introduced two new promotional broadband plans for new subscribers, which can be availed till March 25, 2020. BSNL’s 50GB_CUL plan will cost Rs 299 per month, while the 120GB_CUL plan is priced at Rs 491 per month. According to a Telecom Talk report, new users will need to pay security deposit of Rs 500 and there is no installation charges.

Notably, subscribers of the plans will need to migrate to a different broadband plan after six months. In case no plan is chosen the Rs 299 plan subscribers will be automatically migrated to 2GB CUL plan, while the Rs 491 plan subscribers will be moved to 3GB CUL broadband plan.

The Rs 299 plan offers up to 50GB data at 20 Mbps speeds after which the speeds will reduce to 1 Gbps. There is no Fair Usage Policy (FUP) or daily limit. The Rs 491 plan comes bundled with 120GB data with 20 Mbps speeds. After exhaustion of 120GB, the speeds will reduce to 1 Mbps.

As for other benefits, both BSNL’s Rs 299 and Rs 491 plans offer unlimited local and STD calls to any network for 24 hours via BSNL landline. Unlimited data download is also included in the broadband plans. One year of free Amazon Prime membership can only be availed by subscribers of plans with monthly rental of Rs 745 and above, which means the two new plans are not eligible for this offer.

BSNL recently announced 60 days of extra validity in the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan as part of its Christmas and New Year offer. BSNL’s Rs 1999 plan bundles calls to any network, 3 GB data per day, 100 SMS daily, free access to BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV. The new validity is 425 days. The offer will be valid till January 31, 2020. BSNL is also offering extra talk time to its subscribers on recharge of Rs 450 and Rs 250.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd