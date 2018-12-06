BSNL’s Rs 299 broadband plan offers 45GB data, unlimited free calls

BSNL has announced a new broadband recharge worth Rs 299 that offers unlimited local/STD calling. Besides this, users will receive unlimited data, as well as monthly cashback worth Rs 50. This scheme is only available for new BSNL broadband subscribers, and can be accessed pan-India.

With the Rs 299 broadband plan, users will be able to access 1.5GB data per day over 30 days, for total benefits adding to 45GB. Besides this, users will receive speeds up to 8Mbps with the plan. Under BSNL’s broadband rules, users will receive FUP speeds of up to 1Mbps across plans, including the Rs 299 one.

#BSNL offers attractive Landline plans. Enjoy unlimited local and STD calling on any network, any day, within India. pic.twitter.com/IwVmjy1cN6 — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) December 1, 2018

Throughout the plan period, broadband connection owners will offer up to 24 hours talk time over local/STD calls during the plan period, though they will be eligible for free calling between 10.30pm and 6am. This will equate to Rs 300 worth of free calls to other networks pan India.

At the same time, the state-run telco is offering cashback with the offer for every month of use. This would effectively make this broadband plan cost Rs 249, as the remaining cashback would be credited within 180 days of plan activation. BSNL has put this plan in place of its older Rs 249 broadband plan, that offered 15GB data, while other benefits remained the same.

This broadband plan was introduced alongside the Rs 549 combo ULD plan. This will offer unlimited calls, as well as 3GB data per day, for total plan benefits of 90GB. Subscribers would be able to make calls worth Rs 700 to other telecom connections.