BSNL offers 90 days of extra validity with Rs 2,399 prepaid plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that it is offering 90 days of extra validity bundled under the Rs 2,399 prepaid recharge plan. In a tweet, BSNL said that its Rs 2,399 BSNL recharge plan is now valid for a total of 455 days. The latest offer is valid until the end of January 15.

Earlier, the plan was for 425 days after the 60-day additional validity was announced. The Rs 2,399 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited outgoing calls, 100 SMS messages per day, 3GB daily high-speed data allocation among others. Upon exceeding the given high-speed data, the speed will automatically drop to 80Kbps under the operator’s fair usage policy (FUP).

This development comes days after Reliance Jio announced of adding extra 29 days validity to Rs 2,545 prepaid plan. Instead of its original validity, Jio will now offer users 29 days of extra validity and last a full 365 days.

While the offer has been alerted from BSNL Haryana’s Twitter handle, it may not be available in all the circles. The subscribers will also get access to BSNL Tunes and OTT content available through Eros Now, including over 12,000 movie titles, premium originals, music videos, and short-form content among others.

It is worth noting that the latest offer is separate from the 60-day additional validity offer which the telecom company announced a few days ago. That offer was effective till December 31.

Meanwhile, BSNL also has an additional offer on Rs 1,498 prepaid plan recharge which is valid for 365 days. The plan offers users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day service, and 2 GB of high-speed data on a daily basis. In other news BSNL also announced Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge plan which comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS messages per day, and 500GB high-speed data for 365 days.