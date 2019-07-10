BSNL Rs 186, Rs 187 prepaid recharge plans revised to offer 2GB daily data, unlimited calls

BSNL has revised its Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid plans to offer 2GB daily data compared to 1GB per day. Both the plans offer similar benefit and will be valid for 28 days. The plans will be valid in BSNL’s Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle, as per a Telecom Talk report. Benefits like unlimited calling, free SMSes, etc are included as well.

Both the BSNL’s Rs 186 and Rs 187 plans previously offered 1GB daily data, but the data benefits have now been doubled to 2GB per day. In addition, the plans are eligible for the company’s Bumper Offer, which gives users a total of 2.2GB of daily data over and above their base plan.

BSNL’s Rs 186 prepaid plan includes 2GB data per day for 28 days, which adds up to a total of 56GB data for the entire validity period. It also bundles unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to all circles including Mumbai and Delhi circle as well as 100 SMS per day.

Coming to BSNL’s Rs 187 prepaid plan, it comes with 2GB data per day for 28 days or 56GB data in all. Subscribers of this plan can also avail local, STD, and roaming calls across all circles, 100 SMS per day as well as free PRBT (Personalised Ring Back Tone) service with unlimited song change option.

Notably, the plans did not include calling benefits to Mumbai and Delhi previously but have been revised to include both the circles. In addition, data benefits have been doubled. To reiterate, BSNL’s Rs 186 and Rs 187 plans will be eligible for its Bumper Offer, which has been extended till October 1.