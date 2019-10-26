BSNL Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan: why you need to buy this 455-day plan now

To make the ongoing festive season amazing for its subscribers, government-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan with a string of additional benefits. The benefits will be applicable to those users who recharge before October 31.

Advertising

The validity of the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan from BSNL has been extended to 455 days. The same plan originally comes with 365 days validity, which means BSNL customers recharging with this amount before the end of October are set to receive 90 days of additional validity.

That apart, in terms of benefits, the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan from BSNL provides 2GB per day mobile data along with 250 minutes per day of calling and 100 daily SMS messages.

Along with these features, the telco is also offering free personalised ring back tone (PRBT) or caller tunes with the ability to change unlimited songs for 365 days.

Advertising

During the ongoing festive season, people recharging with this amount in the month of October will receive an additional 1.5GB of data per day, which effectively means that users will get 3.5GB daily data in the month of October.

Also Read | BSNL, MTNL to merge, Cabinet announces Rs 29,937-crore revival package

And for the months of November and December, the users will receive an additional 1GB per day data which amounts to 3GB of daily data.