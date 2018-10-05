BSNL revises Rs 9, Rs 29 prepaid recharge plans to offer up to 1GB data, unlimited voice calls

BSNL Rs 9, Rs 29 prepaid recharge plans were introduced in August this year under the company’s ‘Freedom Offer-Chhota Pack’ offer for Independence Day.

BSNL has revised its Rs 29 and Rs 9 prepaid plans to offer less data benefits. As per a Telecom Talk report, the plans were introduced in August this year under the company’s ‘Freedom Offer-Chhota Pack’ offer for Independence Day. The prepaid recharge offers give users unlimited voice calls (excluding Delhi and Mumbai) as well as data and SMS benefits.

BSNL’s Rs 9 recharge pack previously offers unlimited voice calls, 2GB data with FUP speeds of 80Kbps, and 100 SMSes. The validity is one day. While call, SMS benefits as well as validity is the same for the revised plan, the data beign offered has been reduced to a total of 100MB.

BSNL’s Rs 29 recharge pack now offers 1GB of data, compared to 14GB previously. The validity is seven days and it continues with free hello tune offer with unlimited song changes. Other benefits include unlimited national and local voice calls, a total of 300 free SMSes for the entire validity period.

In comparison, rival Reliance Jio has a Rs 52 recharge plan that gives users 150MB data per day for seven days, along with unlimited voice calls and 70 SMSes. The plan comes bundled with free access to Jio’s suite of apps. Airtel’s Rs 59 plan gives its prepaid users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data for seven days. Vodafone prepaid users who recharge with Rs 47 can avail free voice calls, though with a limit of 125 minutes as well as just 500MB data for a validity of 28 days.

