BSNL revises Rs 186, Rs 187 prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data, unlimited calls

BSNL has revised its prepaid plans to offer more data. These include Rs 186, Rs 187, Rs 153, Rs 192, and Rs 118 STVs that have been revamped to include up to 3GB data per day, according to a report by Telecom Talk. The report added that BSNL also revised its first time recharge (FRC) prepaid plans including Rs 106 FRC and Rs 107 FRC.

BSNL’s Rs 186 prepaid recharge voucher, which offered 2GB data per day has been revised to include 3GB daily data. After the daily data limit is exhausted, the speeds will be reduced to 40 Kbps. The plan also bundles free calling to any network for 250 minutes per day and 100 SMS daily. The validity is 28 days.

The Rs 187 prepaid plan by BSNL has also been revamped and offers benefits similar to the company’s Rs 186 plan. It now includes 3GB data per day instead of 2GB daily previously. The validity is also 28 days. BSNL’s Rs 187 offers unlimited calls to any network for 250 minutes daily and 100 SMS per SMS.

Meanwhile, BSNL’s Rs 153 prepaid voucher previously did not offer data but it has been revised to bundle 1.5GB data per day. Once the daily limit is exhausted, the speeds will be reduced to 40 Kbps. The validity of the plan is 28 days. Instead of free bundled top-up of Rs 100, which includes Rs 103 talk value and PRBT, the plan now bundles unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day.

According to the Telecom Talk report, the Rs 192 STV now offers 3GB daily data instead of 2GB per day and also bundles benefits like 250 minutes of calling per day to any network, 100 daily SMS, free PRBT. The Rs 118 STV by BSNL includes 0.5GB daily data as well as 250 minutes of calling per day. The validity of the plans is 28 days. Finally, among the FRCs that have been revised are Rs 106 and Rs 107. Both the plans offer 1GB data per day for 24 days.