BSNL revises four FTTH broadband plans to offer more data and speed: Report

The revised BSNL broadband plans according to the report will go into effect starting September 1. The revised BSNL broadband plans according to the report will go into effect starting September 1.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Fibre to the Home (FTTH) broadband plans to offer more data and faster speeds according to a report by TelecomTalk.info. This seems to be a move from the telecom operator to take on the recently launched Reliance Jio GigaFiber.

BSNL has upgraded four of its premium FFTH broadband offerings priced at Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999, and Rs 16,999. All these plans will now have increased download/upload speeds and data caps. The revised plans, according to the report, will be in effect starting today.

The Rs 3,999 plan will now offer customers a download cap of 750GB at 60Mbps after which they will be able to access the internet at 4Mbps. Earlier, the company offered consumers 500GB of data at 50Mbps. Under the Rs 5,999 plan, consumers will now get a download cap of 1,250GB at 70Mbps after which they will be able to access the internet at 6Mbps. Earlier, the plan offered consumers 1,000GB of data at 60Mbps.

Also Read: BSNL extends Monsoon Offer until September 15 to compete with Jio

Coming to the Rs 9,999 plan, it will now offer consumers a data cap of 2,250GB at 100Mbps after which they will be able to access the internet at 8Mbps. Earlier, the company offered consumers 2,000GB of data at 80Mbps. Lastly, the Rs 16,999 plan now comes with a 3,500GB data cap at a speed of 100Mbps. Earlier, the plan offered 3,000GB of data at 100Mbps.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd