BSNL revamps Rs 78 prepaid recharge offer with 20GB data, longer validity

BSNL has revamped its Rs 78 prepaid plan to offers more data for a longer validity period. The plan now offers a total of 20GB data along with voice calling benefits. BSNL previously introduced the Rs 78 recharge offer with 6GB data in some circles with a validity of three days. It has now been replaced with the new Rs 78 pack which has a validity of ten days. This was first reported by Telecom Talk.

BSNL’s Rs 78 offers will give its users 2GB data per day for 10 days or a total of 20GB data for the entire validity period. The data speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps post exhaustion of Fair Usage Policy (FUP). The plan is valid across all 22 BSNL circles, though there is no 4G. Under this plan, users get 2G/3G data benefits.

The plan also bundles unlimited voice calling benefits within India, including in Mumbai and Delhi circles. Voice calls will be unlimited and do not come with any FUP. In addition, unlimited video calling benefits are also a part of BSNL’s Rs 78 plan. As per the Telecom Talk report, this can be activated by messaging ‘STV COMBO78′ to 123.

BSNL recently revamped its Bumper Offer to give users 2.1GB daily data instead of 2.2GB data per day. The offer can be availed on prepaid recharge offers of Rs 1,699, Rs 2,099, Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 999 as well as STVs of Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 444 and Rs 448.