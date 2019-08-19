BSNL revamps Rs 1,098 prepaid plan to offer 375GB data with no daily limit

BSNL has revised its Rs 1,098 long-term prepaid plan to put a limit on the total data for the validity period. The validity of the plan has also been reduced, reported Telecom Talk. BSNL’s Rs 1,098 recharge offer previously bundled truly unlimited data as well as unlimited calls and SMS benefits for 84 days.

The plan has been revised to reduce the validity period to 75 days and the new data limit is set to a total of 375GB for the entire validity period. The report added that the revised Rs 1,098 plan is valid across all circles. In addition to 375GB data, it also includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Do note that the 375GB data offered under the plan is the total data benefit and there is no daily cap. Once the total data limit is exhausted, the speeds will be reduced to 40 Kbps.

Meanwhile, the company has also restricted voice calling to 250 minutes per day in some combo plans compared to truly unlimited voice calling benefit previously. According to the report, the change will be valid from August 19 and it applies to combo plans of Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699.

BSNL recently launched long-term plans of Rs 1001 and Rs 1399 with 270 days of validity. For those interested, the plans are only valid in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle till October 22. More benefits bundled under the plans include unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network except in Mumbai and New Delhi.