BSNL revamps ADSL, Bharat Fiber broadband plans to offer more daily data

BSNL has revised its ADSL broadband plans and Bharat broadband plans, which are effective from July 1 this year on pan India basis. The ADSL plans that have been revamped include the BB BSNL CUL, 3GB plan, 10GB Plan, 20GB Plan, 25GB Plan, 30GB Plan, and 35GB Plan. The Bharat Fiber plans include 500GB and 50GB plans.

The BB BSNL CUL plan is called 2GB BSNL CUL plan will be available for Fixed Monthly Charges (FMC) of Rs 349 and it will offer download speeds of up to 8 Mbps till 2GB data per day. It also includes off-net calls worth Rs 600. The plan was earlier available at Rs 299. BSNL’s 3GB Plan has been revised to called 4GB CUL, available at Rs 599 (Rs 549 previously). Users can avail download limit of 4GB per day at speeds of up to 10 Mbps. After exhaustion, the speeds will be 2 Mbps and beyond.

BSNL’s 5GB Plan or 5GB CUL offers the same benefits as earlier which includes 5GB daily download at up to 10 Mbps and 2 Mbps speeds after the limit is exhausted. However, the price has been revised to Rs 699 from Rs 675 previously. The 10GB Plan, which has been revamped as 12GB CUL is now available at Rs 899 compared to Rs 845 earlier. The download limit is up to 10 Mbps speeds till 22GB per day and 2 Mbps beyond that.

BSNL’s 20GB Plan has been revised to 22GB CUL, priced at Rs 1,299. It was previously available at Rs 1,199. Users get download speeds of up to 10 Mbps till 22GB per day, beyond which speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. The 25GB Plan or the 25GB CUL is available at Rs 1,599 and users can avail up to 10 Mbps of download speeds till 25GB per day. The speeds will reduce to 4 Mbps once the limit is exhausted. The plan was previously priced at Rs 1,495 and offered up to 10 Mbps download speeds till 25GB daily and 2 Mbps beyond that.

BSNL’s 30GB Plan, which was previously available at Rs 1,745, has been revised to 30GB CUL available for Rs 1,849. The revised plan offers up to 16 Mbps download speeds till 30GB per day beyond which the speeds will be 4 Mbps. The 35GB Plan has been revised to 35GB CUL at Rs 2,349. It offers download speeds of up to 24 Mbps till 35GB per day and 4 Mbps after that.

BSNL’s 5GB CUL, 12GB CUL, 22GB CUL, 25GB CUL, 30GB CUL, and 35GB CUL ADSL broadband plans also include the 24 hours unlimited calls benefits.

Coming to BSNL’s Bharat Fiber broadband plans, these are for heavy data users. The 500GB plan at Rs 777 has been revised to be called 600GB CUL, available at Rs 849. It offers download speeds of up to 50 Mbps till 600GB after which speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. The 50GB plan at Rs 3,999 is called 55GB CUL and is available at Rs 4,499. It offers download speeds of up to 100 Mbps for 55GB per day and 4Mbps beyond that. Both the plans come with the benefit of 24 hours of unlimited calls.