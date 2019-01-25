BSNL Republic Day offer: Rs 269 prepaid plan with 2.6GB data, free calls launched

BSNL has unveiled its prepaid recharge plan of Rs 269 as part of Republic day offers. The combo STV-269 offers will be available from January 26 to January 31. It bundles voice call, SMS as well as data benefits, valid for 26 days. The plan is available on PAN India basis.

BSNL’s Rs 269 plan offers 2,600 minutes talk time on any net, a total of 260 SMS and 2.6GB data in all. The validity is 26 days and there does not seem to be a limit or Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on daily data.

“On the occasion of 70th Republic day celebrations BSNL greets their esteemed customers,” Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL said in a press statement.

Do note that BSNL’s new prepaid plan will be available for recharge only from January 26 to January 31. The validity from the date of recharge will be 26 days. It remains to be seen if BSNL decides to continue with the offer after January 31 as well.

BSNL recently partnered with Eros Now to offers its prepaid subscribers of select plans free subscription of the service for the validity of these select plans. Users get access to over 11,000 movie titles, music videos, original web shows, and exclusive videos.

BSNL said in a press release that access to Eros Now content will be available for its subscribers by the end of January 2019. The company did not specify the plans which will bundle unlimited access to Eros Now.