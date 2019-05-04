BSNL removes five prepaid plans, extends Bumper Offer till June 30

BSNL has removed as much as five Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) including the familiar Rs 333 and Rs 444 recharge plans from its package. The development comes amid growing losses for the company as the situation becomes grim.

The Rs 333 recharge plan offered unlimited on-network voice benefit with 3GB data per day and post-FUP speed of 80 Kbps, along with a subscription of streaming platform Eros Now with 45 days of validity. The Rs 444 recharge plan, on the other hand, had similar offers with a 4GB data and on-net calls for 60 days, the development was first reported by TelecomTalk.

As per BSNL’s Kolkata website, both the plans have been closed with effect from May 01 and has been removed from the other BSNL websites.

BSNL has also removed the Rs 339, Rs 379, and Rs 392 prepaid recharge plans. BSNL’s Rs 339 recharge plan came with 26 days validity and offered 3GB data per day along with free STD calls to other networks with a cap of 30 minutes per day.

Meanwhile, the Rs 379 plan gave 4GB data per day, along with on-network unlimited voice calls, 30 minutes calling to other networks per day and 30 days validity. The Rs 392 recharge plan provided 3GB daily data, with Eros Now subscription, on-network calls and BSNL gaming offer for 56 days.

The company has not stated any reason behind the withdrawal of these recharge plans.

Earlier this week, BSNL had extended the deadline of their Bumper Offer till June 30. This scheme offers an additional 2.21GB data per day to all BSNL customers who recharge with Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 999 and Rs 1,699 recharge plans. This offer was originally announced in September last year and was given the first extension in January.