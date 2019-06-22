BSNL Superstar 300 broadband plan with free Hotstar Premium subscription launched

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new broadband plan dubbed Superstar 300 for Rs 749. Along with this plan the company is giving its users complimentary access to Hotstar Premium subscription. This will allow users to access all of Hotstar’s originals, live sports, movies and TV shows.

Advertising

To recall, earlier this year, the company also started offering free Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 along with a number of its Bharat Fiber plans. However, BSNL is not the only company to offer a free subscription to OTT services.

Airtel recently announced that its Airtel Platinum customers will get Zee5 premium subscription while at the same time it had already been giving its customers free access to Netflix for users on select postpaid and broadband plans.

BSNL’s new Superstar 300 broadband plan is priced at Rs 749 per month. Under it, the company offers 300GB of high-speed data at 50Mbps. The new plan is available in all telecom circles across the country. Interested customers can submit a request online or call the company on its toll-free number 18003451500.

Advertising

Also Read: BSNL launches Rs 198 International roaming pack with 90 days validity

This offer might seem quite interesting to consumers as Hotstar is currently streaming the ICC Cricket World Cup. The service also streams most of the biggest cricket tournaments in India and has a lot of interesting content to keep users busy.

BSNL also recently launched a new prepaid recharge plan named Abhinandan 151. Under this plan, the company is offering customers Under this plan, users will get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network. The plan also comes with 1GB of daily data along with 100 free SMSes per day. It comes with a validity of 180 days, however, the benefits that accompany the plan only have a validity of 24 days.