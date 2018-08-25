BSNL Rakhi offer: Prepaid recharge offer of Rs 399 with unlimited voice, data, SMS unveiled

BSNL’s prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399 will be available for its customers from August 26. It also includes Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) benefit with song change option. BSNL’s prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399 will be available for its customers from August 26. It also includes Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) benefit with song change option.

BSNL has unveiled the “Rakhi offer” of Rs 399 with unlimited voice, data, and SMS benefits. The company’s prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399 will be available for its customers from August 26. It also includes Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) benefit with song change option. It offers unlimited voice calls, data, as well as SMS to all its customers including those in Delhi and Mumbai. The validity of BSNL’s Rs 399 plan is 74 days.

“Raksha Bandahan is a festival of unlimited love and affection between brothers and sisters and in line with the spirit of festival BSNL is launching this STV399 with all unlimited features which can be an ideal gift for anyone,” Anupam Shrivastava, CMD BSNL said in a press statement.

Also Read: BSNL now offers 100 SMS per day free on select postpaid plans

BSNL recently announced its entry-level prepaid recharge offer of Rs 27, which gives its users 1GB data per day for seven days. Under this plan, users get a total of 7GB data. Unlimited calling and 300SMS benefits are bundled as well. Do note that BSNL’s Rs 27 pack is available across all circles where the company is operational, except for Delhi and Mumbai circle.

Last month, BSNL launched its internet telephony service ‘Wings’, that will allow users to dial any phone number in India through a mobile app. The service lets its customers make unlimited calls by paying annual fee of Rs 1,099 and by using internet service or Wi-Fi of any telecom operator, to any phone number.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App