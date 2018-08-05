BSNL now offers 100 SMS per day free on select postpaid plans

BSNL has now added SMS benefits to some of its postpaid plans, in a bid to take on Reliance Jio. BSNL has now added SMS benefits to some of its postpaid plans, in a bid to take on Reliance Jio.

BSNL has now added SMS benefits to some of its postpaid plans, in a bid to take on Reliance Jio. Each of the state-run telco’s postpaid plans will receive benefits of 100 SMSes, whose validity varies with the pack amount. While BSNL postpaid plans under Rs 399 will get 100 free SMSes over the plan duration, those above Rs 399 will now come with benefits of 100 free SMSes per day.

First reported by TelecomTalk, the new postpaid benefits seem to be available only in the Tamil Nadu and Chennai telecom circles. This report further adds that the changes had been introduced by BSNL from August 1, and the complete benefits are expected across telecom circles soon. Postpaid subscribers who recharge with BSNL’s Rs 399 and Rs 499 plans appear to be the key beneficiaries, as Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have postpaid plans of the same price with similar benefits.

Under the Rs 399 postpaid plan, BSNL subscribers will now get 30GB data with FUP speeds of 40Kbps, 100 free daily SMSes, and unlimited voice call benefits, valid for 30 days. Besides, the Rs 499 postpaid pack offers 45GB data and FUP data, with the same calling and SMS benefits, with the same month-long validity. Last month, the telco announced that it would offer FUP speeds across postpaid plans, making each of its plans offer unlimited data benefits.

Meanwhile, Airtel and Vodafone not only offer comparable data benefits, but their plans come with data rollover. The Airtel Infitinity Rs 399 pack comes with 20GB data, unlimited calling, and SMS over 30 days, while Vodafone RED’s Rs 399 plan offers 40GB data with the same call and SMS additions. While Airtel offers 200GB of rollover data, Vodafone sets a rollover cap of 100GB data. Both telcos also offer 75GB on their respective Rs 4999 postpaid plans, though Vodafone offers 200GB rollover data, while Airtel sets its rollover limit at 500GB.

