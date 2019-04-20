BSNL offers up to Rs 4,575 cashback on yearly, semi-annual postpaid plans

BSNL is offering up to Rs 4,575 cashback on its annual postpaid plans. Users can also avail up to 12 per cent cashback on its semi-annual postpaid plans, according to a Telecom Talk report. The offer is valid on several monthly rental plans of Rs 1,525 and Rs 1,125 as well as fixed monthly charge (FMC) Rs 1,525, Rs 1,125 and Rs 799, and more.

The condition to avail the offer is that users will need to pay the entire or the full yearly or semi-annual price of the plans at once. So, for instance, BSNL postpaid users who pick its Rs 1,525 monthly rental plan will need to pay a total of Rs 18,300 post which they will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 4,575.

The report notes that the offer is limited to BSNL’s Kerala circle as of now. In addition, people who subscribe to the plans in April or May will not need to pay security deposit charges and activation charges.

To avail 25 per cent cashback of Rs 3,375, users will need to subscribe to the company’s Rs 1,125 monthly postpaid plan and pay for the entire year or 12 months. Further, BSNL is offering 25 per cent cashback on FMC Rs 1,525, Rs 1,125 and Rs 799.

More annual plans eligible for cashback offers are Rs 725 and Rs 525 monthly offers, which include 20 per cent cashback. Those who recharge for a year with Rs 399, Rs 325 and Rs 225 monthly postpaid plans can avail 10 per cent cashback benefit only.

Coming to semi-annual plans, where users will have to pay for six months at once, the Rs 1,525 plan includes 12 per cent of cashback worth Rs 1,098. Under this plan, subscribers will need to pay a total amount of Rs 9,150 at once. With a similar Rs 1,125 plan, subscribers can avail 12% per cent cashback worth Rs 810 over six months.

BSNL’s fixed monthly charges of Rs 1,525, Rs 1,125 and Rs 799 are eligible for its semi-annual cashback offer as well. With the plans, subscribers can avail 12 per cent cashback. The Rs 725 and Rs 525 plans bundle 8 per cent cashback, while the Rs 399, Rs 325 and Rs 225 plans offer 4 per cent cashback.