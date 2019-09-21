BSNL offers Rs 100 discount on its Rs 899 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL is offering Rs 100 discount on its Rs 899 prepaid recharge plan. The deal is listed on the BSNL website in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle. Under the promotional offer, which will be valid for a limited period from September 17 to September 23, the Rs 899 plan will be available for Rs 799.

BSNL’s Rs 899 prepaid plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network in roaming except in Mumbai and Delhi. The validity is 180 days. It also bundles 1.5GB data per day, which means a total of 270GB data for the entire validity period. After the daily data limit is exhausted, the speeds will reduce to 40 Kbps. The plan also includes 50 SMS per day.

To reiterate, the plan will be available for Rs 799 till September 23 as BSNL is offering flat Rs 100 off as part of its promotional offer. The benefits will remain the same including unlimited calls (except Mumbai and Delhi circle), 50 SMS per day, and 1.5GB daily data for a validity of 180 days. This was first reported by Telecom Talk.

BSNL recently launched its STV 96 and STV 236 prepaid recharge vouchers with 10GB 4G daily data. The plans are only valid in circles where the company has its 4G services live and come with a validity of 28 days and 84 days respectively.

BSNL’s STV 96 and STV 236 do not bundle calling benefits. The total data benefit included in the STV 96 is 280GB at 10GB per day, while STV 236 includes a total of 840GB for the entire validity period. Both are data-only plans and valid in circles where BSNL offers its 4G services.