BSNL offers free unlimited calling to landline, broadband users on Diwali

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is celebrating Diwali and as part of the celebration, it announced free unlimited voice calling benefits to all its landline and broadband customers. BSNL also revealed its Bharat Fiber extension plans and specified that it will expand its optical fibre-based service in the country in the next couple of months.

Advertising

The free unlimited calling offer of BSNL is valid for 24 hours between October 27 and October 28, during which BSNL customers will be able to make unlimited voice calls to any landline and mobile number across India. The state-owned telecom operator informed about the free unlimited voice calling offer as well as the Bharat Fiber extension plan in a press note.

BSNL says that it is set to bring “umbrella coverage” of Bharat Fiber service across India by March 2020. The operator had launched its Fiber service in January this year and it offers broadband access at Rs. 1.1 per gigabyte.

Earlier, BSNL revised its Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan to offer new additional benefits to its users who recharge before October 31, 2019. It increased the validity of the annual plan to 445 days– 90 days extra from normal validity of 365 days.

Advertising

The plan offers 2GB of mobile data per day with 250 minutes per day of calling and 100 daily SMS. Also, the plan will offer additional 1.5GB data per day during the month of October.

The state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL are reeling under the pressure of mounting losses. MTNL provides telephony services in Delhi and Mumbai, while BSNL is present across the rest of the circles in the country. Last week, the Union Cabinet approved a merger and revival plan for the two companies that entails a four-pronged strategy alongside the merger.