BSNL offers free one-year Amazon Prime subscription to postpaid, broadband customers

BSNL is offering free Amazon Prime subscription for one year to its postpaid and broadband customers. The service bundles access to Prime Video, Prime Music and as well as early and exclusive access to deals on Amazon. Notably, the annual Amazon Prime annual subscription costs Rs 999, though BSNL postpaid customers with Rs 399 or above postpaid plan or those with broadband landline plans of Rs 745 and above can avail the membership for free.

Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the BSNL website. Users can download the Prime Video app on supported devices and log in to start using the service. One can sig in to Amazon using their Prime account credentials. Here is how to avail free one-year Amazon Prime membership offered by BSNL:

• Upgrade to a BSNL mobile postpaid plan of Rs 399 or above. One can also go for landline broadband plan of Rs 745 or above to avail the offer.

• Open http://www.portal.bsnl.in and click on the special BSNL– Amazon offer banner.

• Users will need to enter their eligible BSNL number details, post which OTP will be generated.

• BSNL users can validate and activate the offer using their Amazon login credentials.

• Finally, BSNL customers will need tp download the Prime Video app on their device or go to primevideo.com to start streaming.

“We understand the customer shift towards a highly networked digital ecosystem. Customers today demand freedom and flexibility in shopping and streaming content online. Our collaboration with Amazon India is our commitment to stay ahead of times providing the best to our customers. It provides them access to thousands of Indian and international movies, videos, TV Shows and music on the go. We are confident that our customers can enjoy uninterrupted on-the-go shopping and entertainment benefits with their Amazon Prime membership,” Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL said in a press statement.

“We are pleased to collaborate with BSNL making Amazon Prime membership accessible to more customers. Eligible BSNL postpaid and broadband landline customers can now experience Amazon Prime as a part of their plan. We believe these subscribers will love the many benefits of Prime and enjoy unlimited shopping, shipping and entertainment,” Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India said.

