BSNL offers cashback up to 25%, free Amazon Prime on broadband plans

BSNL has unveiled new cashback offers as well as free Amazon Prime benefit on its broadband plans. The company will reportedly offer up to 25 per cent cashback on its DSL, Bharat Fiber and BBoWiFi annual broadband plans and up to 15 per cent cashback on landline plans. In addition, free Amazon Prime benefit, which was limited to broadband plans above Rs 745 will now also be available for Rs 499 and below plans.

BSNL subscribers who choose annual broadband plans below Rs 499 can avail 15 per cent cashback, while a cashback of 20 per cent will be offered on broadband plans priced between Rs 499 and Rs 900 respectively. For annual plans of Rs 900 and above, the cashback will be 25 per cent. This was reported by Telecom Talk.

Complimentary subscription of Amazon Prime will also be included with plans priced at Rs 499 or below. Users will need to subscribe to the same BSNL broadband plan for 12 months consecutively to avail the cashback and Prime benefits. Amazon Prime service bundles access to Prime Video, Prime Music and as well as early and exclusive access to deals on the e-commerce site.

Coming to BSNL’s landline plans, users can avail 15 per cent cashback on subscribing to the same plan for 12 months. It is important to note that the landline plans do not include broadband data. There is no free Amazon Prime benefit like with the broadband plans.

BSNL recently revamped its ADSL and Bharat broadband plans to offer more data. The ADSL plans that have been revamped are the BB BSNL CUL, 3GB plan, 10GB Plan, 20GB Plan, 25GB Plan, 30GB Plan, and 35GB Plan. The Bharat Fiber plans include 500GB and 50GB plans.