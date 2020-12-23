BSNL now offers free installation for new broadband, FTTH and landline connections; check details

BSNL recently crossed 1 million Bharat Fiber subscribers. (Photo: Facebook/BSNLCorporate)

Bharat Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a special deal for new broadband customers. The telecom company is now offering new broadband connections without any installation charge. For some context, newer broadband connections often require multiple costs while physically setting the connection up. However, new users in Kerala looking for a BSNL broadband connection need not pay any such fees.

The limited-time offer is currently only applicable to customers in the state of Kerala, as confirmed by the BSNL Kerala Twitter handle. There is no confirmation if the offer will be applicable in other states as of now. Check out all you need to know about the offer below.

Who can avail the new BSNL offer?

While BSNL Kerala has eliminated any charges for installation of a new broadband connection, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connection, and new landline connections, the offer is not for everyone. Only users who have disconnected before September 30, 2020 may avail the offer.

BSNL Kerala also mentioned in its tweet that users who want to benefit from the offer must also pay an advance payment for the first six months or more. Moreover, those who are getting an FTTH connection may still be required to pay LCO provisioning charges. Interested users can contact their nearest BSNL customer service centers for more details.

The new offer shows the effort BSNL is taking to retain its lost broadband subscribers. While the telco recently crossed the one million mark of Bharat Fiber users, it has also been losing subscribers on the wired broadband front. We may soon see more offers pop up to retain customers in the future, especially in other states. It remains to be seen how effective these strategies are amidst a rising number of competitors.

