BSNL launches Rs 498 Star loyalty discount plan: How does it work

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a loyalty programme under its new Star Plan to avail discounts on regular prepaid recharge plans. The Star pack costs Rs 498 and comes with a validity of 365 days, meaning the discount membership will last for an entire year with just a single recharge.

The new BSNL Star Plan also comes with “freebies”, which include 30GB data and 1000 SMS. The plan also offers unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network and circle, except Mumbai and Delhi. The validity period for data, calling, and SMS benefits last for 30 days.

The BSNL Andhra website lists some plans with their actual and discounted pricing for the Star plan subscribers. For instance, the Star members can avail the Rs 98 prepaid recharge pack for Rs 75, the Rs 99 prepaid recharge plan will cost Rs 76, the Rs 187 pack will cost Rs 157, and the Rs 447 prepaid recharge plan will cost Rs 397.

Telecom Talk noted a banner on the BSNL Telangana website, which reveals that “many more offers exclusively” for the Star members are in the pipeline. Presently, the Star plan is active only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles, but BSNL is expected to roll out the plan nationwide soon.

Earlier BSNL revised its Rs 186 and Rs 187 prepaid recharge plans to offer 2GB data per day to its subscribers compared to the previous offering of 1GB daily data. Both the plans come with a validity period of 28 days.

In the first week of July, BSNL also introduced a new preloaded ‘Yatra’ SIM connection for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. The preloaded SIM is priced at Rs 230, which includes the cost of the SIM card and the cost of the STV. With the preloaded BSNL SIM, users get 333.33 minutes of talk time and 1.5GB of data for a validity of 10 days.