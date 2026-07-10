BSNL launches satellite phone in India: What is it and how does it work?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new satellite phone in India, offering a communication solution for people working or travelling in areas where traditional mobile networks are unavailable.
Priced at Rs 1,34,166 (inclusive of taxes), the device is designed for remote locations such as mountainous regions, forests, offshore areas and disaster-hit zones where mobile towers cannot provide coverage.
A satellite phone, or satphone, is a specialised communication device that uses satellite networks instead of terrestrial mobile towers. Because the connection is established via satellites, these devices can provide communication services in areas where mobile signals are weak or nonexistent.
Satellite phones are commonly used by defence personnel, emergency responders, maritime workers, scientists, remote industrial teams, and expedition groups operating in isolated regions.
BSNL’s satellite phone has been developed in partnership with global satellite communication providers, including Inmarsat, to enable satellite-based connectivity.
When a user makes a call, the device sends signals directly to a satellite overhead. The satellite then relays the signal to a ground station connected to the telecom network, allowing communication even in areas without cellular coverage.
Because it bypasses traditional mobile infrastructure, the device can continue functioning during natural disasters or in remote regions where conventional networks may be unavailable or damaged.
According to BSNL, the satellite phone offers several features aimed at critical communication scenarios:
📍 Satellite-based voice calling in areas without mobile coverage
📍 SOS emergency support for distress situations
📍 Long battery life designed for extended use in remote locations
📍 Rugged and durable construction suitable for challenging environments
📍 Reliable communication during emergencies and network outages
The satellite phone is not intended for everyday smartphone users. Instead, BSNL says it is designed for people and organisations that require dependable communication in remote areas.
Potential users include personnel in defence and security services, maritime operators, disaster management agencies, mining and industrial workers, adventure travellers, and pilgrims visiting isolated regions.
Satellite phones are tightly regulated in India due to security considerations. BSNL has clarified that users must obtain explicit authorisation from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) before purchasing or operating the device.
Possessing or using a satellite phone without the required approvals can result in legal consequences under Indian telecom regulations.
The launch of the satellite phone also highlights BSNL’s broader connectivity ambitions. Alongside its satellite communication offering, the state-owned telecom operator recently announced that it has commissioned nearly 99,000 4G sites across India as part of its nationwide network expansion programme.
While the Rs 1.34 lakh price tag places the device well outside the consumer electronics segment, BSNL’s new satellite phone could prove invaluable for users who need communication capabilities in places where ordinary phones simply cannot connect.