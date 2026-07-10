BSNL launches satellite phone in India: What is it and how does it work?

BSNL's satellite phone aims to deliver reliable connectivity in regions beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks. (Image: Express Image/ BSNL)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new satellite phone in India, offering a communication solution for people working or travelling in areas where traditional mobile networks are unavailable.

Priced at Rs 1,34,166 (inclusive of taxes), the device is designed for remote locations such as mountainous regions, forests, offshore areas and disaster-hit zones where mobile towers cannot provide coverage.

What is a satellite phone?

A satellite phone, or satphone, is a specialised communication device that uses satellite networks instead of terrestrial mobile towers. Because the connection is established via satellites, these devices can provide communication services in areas where mobile signals are weak or nonexistent.