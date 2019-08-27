BSNL launches Rs 96, Rs 236 prepaid plans with 10GB 4G data per day

BSNL Prepaid Recharge Plans: BSNL has launched two new prepaid recharge vouchers with 10GB 4G daily data. The plans are only valid in circles where the company has its 4G services live, reported Telecom Talk. BSNL’s STV 96 and STV 236 offer the same 10GB 4G data per day, though the validity period for both the plans is different.

It should be noted that BSNL’s STV 96 and STV 236 do not bundle calling benefits. The report added that the plans are only available in regions where BSNL’s 4G service is active such as Maharashtra, which includes regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad.

BSNL’s STV 96 comes with a validity of 28 days and it offers 10GB data per day, which means the plan bundles a total of 280GB data. The recharge voucher will only be available for a limited period. To reiterate, it does not bundle other benefits like calling or SMS.

BSNL’s STV 236 has a validity of 84 days. The total data bundled under this plan is 840GB at 10GB per day. Similar to STV 96, the plan does not include unlimited calling or SMS benefits. Both are data-only plans and valid in circles where BSNL offers its 4G services.

BSNL recently revised its Rs 1,098 long-term prepaid plan to reduce the total bundled data. The plan previously offered truly unlimited data as well as unlimited calls and SMS benefits for 84 days. However, it has been revised to reduce the validity period to 75 days and the new data limit is 375GB for the entire validity period. It also includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day.