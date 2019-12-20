BSNL launches Rs 109 prepaid plan with unlimited voice calls, 5GB data

BSNL’s Mithram Plus prepaid plan of Rs 109 offers will be valid from December 18, 2019. BSNL’s Mithram Plus prepaid plan of Rs 109 offers will be valid from December 18, 2019.

BSNL has unveiled new Mithram Plus prepaid plan with 5GB data for its Kerala circle subscribers. Mithram Plus plan of Rs 109 bundles other benefits as well apart from data and will be valid for 90 days. The company also introduced a new voice plan of Rs 999 with unlimited voice calls for for Kerala circle.

BSNL’s Mithram Plus prepaid plan of Rs 109 offers will be valid from December 18, 2019. It offers its users unlimited calls as well as data. The daily cap set for calls is 250 minutes to any network including in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The total data offered under this plan is 5GB. Though the validity of the plan is 90 days, the benefits will only be valid for 20 days.

BSNL’s new voice plan of Rs 999 for the Kerala circle is valid for 220 days and the benefits are available for the entire validity period. Under this plan, users get access to unlimited voice calls but the limit has been set to 250 minutes per day to any network including in Mumbai and Delhi circles. In addition, there’s also free access to Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) for two months.

BSNL’s Kerala circle website also shows two new plans and STVs. There’s a Rs 997 plan with unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and PRBT for two months for 180 days. The Rs 365 plan includes the same benefits except the data is reduced to 2GB per day and though the validity of the plan is 60 days, the benefits will be valid for 60 days. Do note that unlimited voice calls mean 250 minutes per day to any network for both the plans.

BSNL’s STV 97 will be valid for 14 days and offers unlimited calls (250 minutes per day to any network) along with 2GB data per day and 100 SMS daily. The STV 998 will be valid for 210 days and it offers 2GB data per day as well as PRBT for two months.

