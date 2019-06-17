BSNL launches new Rs 198 International roaming pack with 90 days validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new STV (Special Tariff Voucher) priced at Rs 168 that is aimed at customers who frequently visit a foreign country or planning to go for an extended stay. The STV offers BSNL subscribers international roaming for a period of 90 days.

BSNL subscribers can use the Rs 168 STV to activate the international roaming. Notably, the tariff voucher is not a permanent offering from the telecom company. It is valid only for a limited period of time and also not available in every circle.

According to TelecomTalk, the BSNL STV is only valid until September 9, 2019. Users who want to activate the tariff need to activate the plan before this date. However, it should be noted that the plan will not expire before it completes 90 days validity. That means, if you activate the plan in August, it will not expire on September 9, but continue to function until it completes 90 days.

Also, the voucher is only available in Kerala circle. So, BSNL subscribers from only Kerala circle can avail the special tariff voucher. The public sector telecom company might be testing the viability of the STV before it offers the pack in other circles.

