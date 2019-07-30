BSNL launches Marutham Rs 1188 prepaid recharge offer with unlimited calling, data for 345 days

BSNL has launched its Marutham PV 1188 prepaid plan for Tamil Nadu circle. The long-term plan can be considered by users who need more calling benefits than data. The Marutham PV 1188 plan has been launched as a promotional offer, which will be valid for 90 days.

BSNL’s Marutham plan has a total of 345 days of validity. The latest long-term plan by BSNL follows its Rs 1001 and Rs 1399, which also come with long-term validity of 270 days. However, the Marutham plan is limited to BSNL’s Tamil Nadu circle as of now.

The Rs 1,188 plan will offer unlimited voice calls to any network in home network as well as national roaming, including in Mumbai and Delhi as well as a total of 1200 SMS for the entire validity period. A total of 5GB data is included as well.

It should be noted than the 5GB data is the total data benefit and not daily data. BSNL’s Marutham PV 1188 prepaid plan should benefit people who use lesser data but need more calling benefits. To reiterate, this is a long term plan of 345 days and will cost Rs 1,188.

BSNL recently launched long-term plans of Rs 1001 and Rs 1399 with 270 days of validity. The plans are a part of the company’s 90 days promotional offer, valid till October 22. Both the plans are valid in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle and bundle unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network except in Mumbai and New Delhi.

BSNL’s Rs 1,399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data per day along with 50 SMS daily, while the Rs 1,001 prepaid voucher offers lesser 9GB data for the entire validity period and 750 SMS in total.