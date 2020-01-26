BSNL launches Bharat AirFibre for rural areas: What is it, how it works, plans and more

The new service is part of BSNL’s plan to provide internet connectivity to rural areas but it differs from its existing BharatFibre service. The new service is part of BSNL’s plan to provide internet connectivity to rural areas but it differs from its existing BharatFibre service.

The state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently rolled out Bharat AirFibre to help villages achieve internet connectivity. The new service is part of BSNL’s plan to provide internet connectivity to rural areas but it differs from its existing BharatFibre service.

Bharat AirFibre is different from BharatFibre

The new Bharat AirFibre and BharatFibre sound similar but the latter works is an FTTH service that uses wired technology to provide broadband services while the new AirFibre service is completely wireless. BSNL had started to expand its fibre connectivity in villages with BharatNet and the AirFibre is a continuation of the effort that aims to connect 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats.

How AirFibre will work

In light of a comment from BSNL director, the new Bharat Air Fibre service will be launched on the unlicensed spectrum that has not been licensed to any entity as of now. Also, since this unlicensed spectrum has very less interference, the quality of relay is expected to be better for the subscribers in villages where there is very less disturbance for these airwaves.

“We have launched Bharat AirFibre on the airwaves in the free spectrum band primarily in rural areas where there is no interference,” BSNL Director, Vivek Banzal said.

BSNL has also said that it will be using line-of-sight radio waves to deploy the Bharat AirFibre and provide call-centre services to the villages. The absence of WiFi routers and appliances like microwave ovens in villages makes them easier for the Bharat AirFibre services to work.

Bharat AirFibre plans and pricing

Apart from internet connectivity, the BSNL AirFibre will also enable calling and TV services, making it a Triple Play Service. BSNL has reportedly partnered with Yupp TV for television content. Compared to the FTTH-based BSNL BharatFibre plans that start from Rs 777 per month, the monthly plans for BSNL Bharat AirFibre will start at Rs 500 per month.

The telecom operator is also seeking to empower the village entrepreneurship with its Bharat AirFibre service by giving the citizens an option to deploy the AirFibre in their village for Rs 50,000 investment. The equipment cost for installation for the subscribers would be around Rs 3,000.

