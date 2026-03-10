BSNL Kavach allows women to recharge phones without revealing mobile number: Here’s what it means

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new feature called Kavach, which allows women subscribers to recharge their mobile numbers at physical stores without revealing the number to the retailer.
Announced on International Women’s Day (March 8), the feature aims to help women keep their phone numbers private and reduce the risk of unwanted contact.
Instead of giving out their real mobile number, women with a BSNL subscription can now generate a temporary 10-digit number linked to their real number. Once activated, the temporary number is sent to the user via SMS and can be shared at any BSNL recharge shop.
One thing to note here is that the temporary 10-digit number generated by Kavach expires after some time, which means users will have to generate it every time they want to recharge their SIM.
Your phone number is personal.
Keep it that way.
Show your Kavach number at a BSNL store and recharge without revealing your real number.
BSNL Kavach – Recharge with Privacy.
— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) March 10, 2026
1. To get a temporary 10-digit Kavach number for your BSNL SIM, open the phone dialler app and call 1800 180 1503 or 1500.
2. Now, press 9 to connect to a customer care executive and ask them to activate the temporary number.
3. Follow the instructions provided by the customer care executive, and you will get an SMS that contains the Kavach number.
4. Share the temporary 10-digit number with the person at the retail store to recharge your mobile.
The new feature helps keep a user’s personal mobile number private while also reducing the chances of misuse by adding an extra layer of privacy during offline recharges.
While online recharge platforms and apps have become more popular in recent years, many BSNL users still rely on offline stores to recharge their phones.
This makes BSNL’s new Kavach feature particularly useful in rural areas, where internet connectivity may be limited or digital payment systems are not widely used.