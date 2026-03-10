BSNL Kavach allows women to recharge phones without revealing mobile number: Here’s what it means

BSNL’s Kavach feature allows women to recharge their mobile numbers at retail stores without revealing their real phone number. (Image Source: BSNL)

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new feature called Kavach, which allows women subscribers to recharge their mobile numbers at physical stores without revealing the number to the retailer.

Announced on International Women’s Day (March 8), the feature aims to help women keep their phone numbers private and reduce the risk of unwanted contact.

Instead of giving out their real mobile number, women with a BSNL subscription can now generate a temporary 10-digit number linked to their real number. Once activated, the temporary number is sent to the user via SMS and can be shared at any BSNL recharge shop.