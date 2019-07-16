BSNL is offering broadband consumers 5GB daily data free of cost

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently discontinued its 5GB Free Trial offer for its landline customers, which was launched back in March. The company has now reintroduced the offer with an aim to provide landline users with free data via its broadband service so that they can experience it without spending anything.

BSNL will provide its users with 5GB of free daily data at 10 Mbps to its landline users under its 5GB Free Trial offer. After exceeding the daily data limit the speed will drop to 1 Mbps. The offer comes with a validity of a month from the date of activation.

Under the offer, the company is also providing its users with an email ID space with 1GB storage. The offer is valid across all circles except for the Andaman and Nicobar circle. All BSNL landline customers who haven’t taken advantage of the offer till date can get it till July 31, which is when the offer will be once again discontinued.

The company will not ask users for any installation charges or security deposits in the trial offer. However, the customers are required to have their own modem. After the trial period is over, customers will be migrated to regular BSNL broadband plans if they do not cancel the service.

In related news, BSNL recently introduced new cashback offers as well as free Amazon Prime benefit on its broadband plans. The company is offering users up to 25 per cent cashback on its DSL, Bharat Fiber and BBoWiFi annual broadband plans and up to 15 per cent cashback on landline plans.

It is also offering consumers a free subscription of Amazon Prime to its broadband users. Consumers will be required to subscribe to the same BSNL broadband plan for 12 months consecutively to avail the cashback and Prime benefits.