BSNL introduces Rs 97, Rs 365 prepaid plans with 2GB of data

Advertising

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 97 and Rs 365. It has also updated its Rs 399 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans to now offer more benefits to consumers.

According to a circular on the state telecom provider’s Tamil Nadu website, the new Rs 365 prepaid plan will offer consumers 2GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes, unlimited local/STD/roaming calls including the Delhi and Mumbai circles. It will also include complimentary Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) access.

The plan will come with a benefit validity of 60 days. The total validity is 365 days. It is valid across all circles.

Advertising

Alongside, the Rs 365 plan, the company has also launched a Rs 97 plan, which comes with 2GB data along with 100 complimentary daily SMSes. The plan has a validity of 18 days. It is unknown as to if this plan is available in all circles or just the Tamil Nadu circle.

Also Read: BSNL mulls business continuity measures as VRS plan rolls out in full swing; Talks on with DoT

Apart from the introduction of the new Rs 97 and Rs 365 plans, the company has also updated its Rs 399 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans. The revised Rs 399 prepaid plan now has a validity of 80 days instead of 74 days, under the plan the telco offers users 1GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes.

The revised Rs 1,999 prepaid plan now comes with 3GB of daily data, 100 daily SMSes and a SonyLiv subscription. Earlier the plan offered 2GB of daily data. The plan has a validity of 365 days.