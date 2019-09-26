BSNL introduces new Super Star 500 broadband plan with 500GB data

BSNL has launched a new Super Star 500 broadband plan according to a report by Telecom Talk. Under the plan, BSNL will offer its customers 500GB of data with speeds of up to 50Mbps per month. The plan is being made available in two options: DSL and Bharat Fibre plan. BSNL Super Star 500 broadband plan is priced at Rs 949.

According to the report, the DSL version will come with speeds of up to 10Mbps, whereas, the Bharat Fibre plan will come with up to 50Mbps of speeds. After the FUP limits are crossed the speed will fall to 2Mbps for both the options. The plan is available across all circles except Andaman and Nicobar.

Under the BSNL Super Star 500 broadband plan, consumers will get 500GB monthly data FUP, unlimited voice calls to any network within India and a complimentary annual Hotstar Premium subscription.

This plan will compete with Reliance Jio Fiber’s Silver plan, which costs Rs 849 and offers customers 100Mbps speeds, 200GB data FUP (200GB extra as part of the welcome offer), free voice calling, three months of OTT apps subscription, TV video calling feature, zero latency gaming feature, Home networking feature and Norton device security for a year.

To recall, the company earlier this year launched its Super Star 300 broadband plan, under which customers are offered 300GB monthly data FUP along with unlimited voice calls to any network within India and a complimentary annual Hotstar Premium subscription. It is priced at Rs 749.