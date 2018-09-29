BSNL introduces special tariff vouchers with unlimited calls, extra data

All these new BSNL STVs will come into effect starting October 1 and will be valid till October 18.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is soon going to turn 18, to celebrate which the government-owned network provider has come out with a number of new prepaid plans for its users. These new plans include data, voice and video calling benefits and are namely STV 18, STV 601, STV 1201 and STV 1801. All the STVs will come into effect starting October 1 and will be valid till October 18.

Under STV 18 prepaid users will be able to get unlimited voice, video calling and data benefits. The plan will come with a validity of two days. The STV 601, STV 1201 and STV 1801 plans offering 18 per cent extra talk time and a few extra benefits are aimed at the company’s high paying customers.

The STV 601, STV 1201 and STV 1801 will come with a talk time and data of Rs 709 with 5GB 4G/3G data, Rs 1,417 with 10GB 4G/3G data and Rs 2,125 with 15GB 4G/3G data respectively. All these three plans will come with a validity of 90 days each.

In other news, BSNL recently unveiled the Bumper offer that gives its customers free 2.2GB additional data per day during the festive season in India. This means BSNL prepaid users will get extra 2.2GB of daily data over and above their base plan. BSNL Bumper offer will be available in India from September 16.

BSNL’s free data can be availed by its customers who recharge with unlimited plan vouchers like Rs 186, 429, 485, 666 and 999. The offer is for new customers, who will get 2.2GB daily data for 60 days. Existing BSNL customers can recharge with unlimited STVs like Rs 187, 333, 349, 444, 448 to get the 2.2GB free data per day for 60 days.

