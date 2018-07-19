BSNL introduces Rs 19 prepaid plan with affordable voice calling rate for 54 days

BSNL’s Rs 19 STV offers only reduced call rates and no additional benefits. BSNL’s Rs 19 STV offers only reduced call rates and no additional benefits.

BSNL has launched a new promotional plan of Rs 19 for prepaid users. Under this new plan, BSNL is offering its users discounted calling rates for 54 days. The new Rs 19 prepaid plan has been made available in Tamil Nadu and Chennai regions. Due to the plan being temporarily introduced by the company, it will expire on October 11.

As of now, it is unknown if and when the company will be introducing this new prepaid recharge plan in other circles. Under this new prepaid plan, the company will allow its users to make on-net voice calls at 15 paise per minute and off-net voice calls at 35 paise per minute for a duration of 54 days since the activation of the plan.

According to the company, these reduced voice call rates are applicable in the home circle and while on national roaming with the exceptions of Delhi and Mumbai circles. BSNL users within the Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles can send the SMS STV VOICE19 to 123 for activating the plan, after some time the tariff will be deducted from their balance and the plan will have been activated.

For BSNL subscribers situated outside of Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles, they can opt-in for the Rs 39 prepaid recharge plan. Under which the company offers unlimited voice calls along with 100 free SMSes per day and a free Personalised Ring Back Tone to the users for a period of 10 days. If the validity seems low, users can opt to get the Rs 99 STV which offers all the same benefits for 26 days.

