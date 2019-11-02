BSNL introduces Fibro Combo ULD 645 CS95, Fibro Combo ULD CS 96 and more Triple Play plans: Report

BSNL has partnered with Cable TV service provider Sri Devi Television (SDV) in Andhra Pradesh to launch 10 new Triple Play plans according to a report by TelecomTalk. With this partnership now in place, BSNL will provide customers with broadband and landline services, whereas, Sri Devi Television will provide them with Cable TV services.

Advertising

Under this partnership, BSNL has launched 10 new Triple Play plans, which provide customers with broadband, landline and Cable TV services bundled together. Both the broadband and landline services will be chosen together, whereas, the user will be required to purchase the Cable TV package separately starting at Rs 243.

BSNL broadband plans include Fibro Combo ULD 645 CS95, Fibro Combo ULD CS 96, Fibro Combo ULD 2795 CS20, Rs 849, Rs 1,277, Rs 2,499, Rs 4,499, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999. All of these plans come with free unlimited calling facilities. Below is an attached image detailing all of the 10 plans.

Sri Devi Television will offer BSNL Triple Play plan customers with seven Cable TV plans including the SDS Pack 2 priced at Rs 243, SDS Pack 2 Plus priced at Rs 333, SDS HD Pack priced at Rs 333, SDS HD Pack Plus priced at Rs 333, SDS Pack 4 priced at Rs 351, SDS Pack 5 priced at Rs 315 and SDS Pack 6 priced at Rs 360.

BSNL has said that all customers will be required to separately purchase the telephone equipment, which will be required to enable the calling service. Sri Devi Digital will take care of the entire installation of the ONT device which bridges all the three connections.