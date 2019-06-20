BSNL introduces Abhinandan-151 plan offering unlimited calls, 1GB daily data and more

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs 151 prepaid recharge plan, dubbed Abhinandan-151. This new plan is available across all BSNL circles including the Delhi and Mumbai circles. Apart from existing customers, the plan will be valid for all new connections, migrations also.

This plan comes with a validity of 180 days, however, the benefits that accompany the plan only have a validity of 24 days. Under this plan, users will get unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls to any network. The plan also comes with 1GB of daily data along with 100 free SMSes per day.

Abhinandan-151 is a promotional offer, which will be available for 90 days since the day of its offering. To get the offer users will be required to get a recharge of Rs 151 done on their connections. Users with enough balance in their accounts can also subscribe to the plan by sending the message PLAN 151 to 123.

The company has also introduced its *121# service, which allows users to see the best special tariff vouchers the company is offering them. To access this service consumers need to dial *121#, after which they will get details about all the available Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) in their telecom circles.

In related news, BSNL has removed five STVs from its offerings. These include the Rs 333, Rs 444, Rs 339, Rs 379 and Rs 392 prepaid recharge plans. All of these plans got closed with effect from May 1 and since then have been removed from all of the company’s websites.

However, at the same time, the company has extended the deadline of their Bumper Offer till June 30. Under this offer, customers get an additional 2.21GB data per day while recharging with Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 999 and Rs 1,699.