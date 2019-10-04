BSNL hikes data in Rs 186, Rs 187 prepaid plans, new users get unlimited calls and data

BSNL has announced festival offers for its prepaid consumer under which it has increased daily data bundled in PV186, STV 187. As part of welcome offers, the company will include unlimited voice and data for new customers with PV106/107. BSNL’s promotional offers will be valid for its prepaid subscribers across India from October 28.

BSNL’s PV186 and STV 187 prepaid recharge offers now come bundled with 3GB daily data apart from unlimited voice calls and SMS compared to 2GB data per day previously. The validity of the two plans is 28 days and the total data offered for the validity period is 84GB. In addition, STV 187 also includes free PRBT with unlimited song change option.

New BSNL prepaid subscribers can avail free unlimited voice and data with FUP (Fair Usage Policy) of 1GB per day if they recharge with the company’s PV106/107 vouchers. The validity for the plans is 24 days and the total data offered for the entire validity period is 24GB.

As part of festive offers, BSNL recently extended the validity of its PV1699 to 455 days from 365 days. The offer was valid from October 1 to October 31. The benefits that come bundled with BSNL’s PV 1699 voucher are unlimited data with FUP of 2GB per day as well as unlimited voice, SMS and free PRBT with unlimited song change option.

BSNL also revamped its Rs 153 prepaid plan to add data benefits of 1.5GB data per day from no data previously. It also bundles unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day and the validity is 28 days. The Rs 192 STV and Rs 118 STV have been revised as well to include 3GB and 0.5GB daily data respectively.