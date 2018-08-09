BSNL introduces Freedom Offer with prepaid plans starting at Rs 9

BSNL has introduced Freedom Offer – Chhota Pack, that will offer voice and data benefits for prepaid customers. BSNL has introduced Freedom Offer – Chhota Pack, that will offer voice and data benefits for prepaid customers.

BSNL has introduced a new ‘Freedom Offer – Chhota Pack’, that will offer voice and data benefits for prepaid customers. The state-run telco has introduced two plans, worth Rs 9 and Rs 29 respectively, that offer promotional benefits on the occasion of Independence Day. The ‘Freedom Offer – Chhota Pack’ plans will be effective pan India from August 10.

With the Rs 9 Freedom Offer – Chhota Pack, BSNL prepaid subscribers will be able to enjoy unlimited voice calls (excluding Delhi and Mumbai), 2GB data with FUP speeds of 80Kbps, and 100 SMSes. This pack will be valid for one day, and these benefits will be available fro August 10 to August 25.

Similarly, the Freedom Offer – Chhota Pack worth Rs 29 offers unlimited voice calls (barring Delhi and Mumbai), 2GB data per day alongside 80Kbps FUP speeds, and 100 free SMSes per day. This pack will be valid over 7 days. The benefits for the Rs 29 plan will remain unchanged till August 25, following which the daily data limit will be set at 1GB per day, while the SMS limit will be reset to 300 a week.

Recently, BSNL had also announced a Rs 27 prepaid plan, that allows subscribers to get 1GB data per day over seven days. This comes alongside unlimited calling benefits, as well as a 300 SMS limit. The Rs 29 pack, though, will not be valid for the Mumbai and Delhi circles.

The state-run telco has also extended SMS benefits to its postpaid plans. While those under Rs 399 will be bundled with 100 SMSes for the plan duration, postpaid plans over Rs 399 will come with 100 SMSes per day.

