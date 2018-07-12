BSNL launches first Internet telephony service in India, Wings app for unlimited calls

BSNL launched the app ‘Wings’ that will allow customers to make unlimited calls by paying annual fee of Rs 1,099. BSNL launched the app ‘Wings’ that will allow customers to make unlimited calls by paying annual fee of Rs 1,099.

State-owned BSNL unveiled the country’s first internet telephony service that will allow users to dial any telephone number in India through its mobile app, starting from July 25. The company launched the app ‘Wings’ that will allow customers to make unlimited calls by paying annual fee of Rs 1,099 and by using internet service or wi-fi of any telecom operator, to any phone number.

“In present competitive environment, increase in market share by BSNL is laudable. I congratulate BSNL management for internet telephony which will enable consumers to make call without SIM,” Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said after inaugurating the service.

Currently, voice calls can be made through mobile apps by users of the same app. Registrations will commence in the next couple of days and the service will begin from July 25, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava told reporters. “Customers will be able to make calls to numbers in India using ‘Wings’ app even from abroad. The app can be activated using internet anywhere in the world and calls can be made. The fee of Rs 1,099 includes unlimited calling within India,” Shrivastava said.

He said the app will be linked to a mobile number that will be issued by BSNL and it is not mandatory for Wings app user to apply for company’s mobile and landline connection separately. “The benefit for existing BSNL landline customers is that they can receive incoming calls on the app irrespective of their location,” Shrivastava said.

Telecom Commission, highest decision making body of Department of Telecom, had earlier allowed companies who hold valid telecom licence, to provide app-based calling service even by using wi-fi connection. The service provider will be required to comply with all the interception and monitoring related requirements and calls will be charged by telecom operators. All rules related to normal calls will be applicable on them.

